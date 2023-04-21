Your guide to Anzac Day services in the Camden Haven

Following is your ready reference to Anzac Day services in the Camden Haven.
5.30am: Dawn service begins at Laurie Park. People asked to gather by 5.20am.
From 10am: Those participating in the march ahead of the main service will assemble outside Laurieton United Services Club in Seymour Street.
10.30am: The march sets off to Laurie Park for the main service.
11am: The main service starts at Laurie Park. If it is raining, the dawn service and main service will be moved to Laurieton United Services Club.
5.30am: Dawn service at Kendall War Memorial Park in Comboyne Street.
9.45am: Diggers and marchers will assemble on Comboyne Street opposite the General Store
10am: Main service at the Kendall War Memorial Park. There will be breakfast at 6.30am at the Kendall Services Club and Two Up from 1pm.
