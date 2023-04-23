Camden Haven Courier
CSU Port Macquarie academic reveals serving army medics face 'mental torment'

By Dr Kristina Griffin
April 23 2023 - 1:00pm
The mental health of serving army medics gives further cause for reflection this Anzac Day. Picture, ADF file
*Charles Sturt University's Dr Kristina Griffin, who is the Associate Head of School (Nursing) in Port Macquarie, surveyed army medics in the Australian Defence Force (ADF) for her doctoral thesis. As she writes in this article for the Port News, she found they struggle to reconcile being both military personnel and nurses.

