The Laurieton Hotel Stingrays have made it two-straight victories to start their 2023 Hastings League campaign.
The Stingrays travelled down to Harrington to take on the Hurricanes in round two of the Hastings League competition.
The Stingrays ended up being a little bit too strong for the Hurricanes, running out winners 42-22.
The team's victory comes after defeating South West Rocks Marlins 36-30 in round one of the competition.
The Stingrays will now be gearing up to take on the Lake Cathie Raiders who are coming off a dominant victory over the South West Rocks Marlins after winning 38-12.
Elsewhere, the Blues travelled to Beechwood to take on Shamrocks and came away with an emphatic 32-12 win.
The Dragons travelled up to Comboyne to take on the Tigers, with the home side being no match for the visitors in the end, going down 80 nil.
