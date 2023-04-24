Two student leaders delivered the address at Laurieton's Anzac Day main service before a large crowd.
The main service, including the address by Camden Haven High School captain Erin Kendell and vice-captain Bailey Whitton, followed a march from the Laurieton United Services Club to Laurie Memorial Park.
"Anzac Day is a solemn occasion, but it is also a day of reflection, gratitude and pride," Bailey said.
"It reminds us of the sacrifices made by those who have gone before us, and inspires us to continue to live up to the high standards of service and sacrifice set by the Anzacs."
Erin spoke about Private Robert Burns Laurie, his connection to Laurieton and his bravery and sacrifice.
She said the town was renamed Laurie Town after the settlement of Joseph Laurie and his wife Jane Laurie and many years later was shortened to Laurieton.
The couple's son, Robert Burns Laurie, left his hometown of Laurieton to serve in World War I.
"He fought bravely, alongside his fellow soldiers, until that fateful day, June 10, 1917, when he was severely wounded during the 3rd Division's attack on Messines Ridge," Erin said.
Robert died two days later at the age of 20 years and nine months.
Erin said let us remember Robert Burns Laurie, and all the brave soldiers who gave their lives for our country, with gratitude, respect and reverence.
"May we never forget their sacrifice, and may we honour their memory by living our lives in a way that upholds the values they fought and died for," she said.
Laurieton RSL sub-Branch president Buster Beatty spoke about the importance of Laurie Memorial Park and the cenotaph.
"All around Australia, we exercise our political, economic and religious freedom but in this place is our soul," he said.
"This is where we honour the men and women who have paid for those freedoms."
Mr Beatty, in his prologue, spoke about about connecting with commemoration.
