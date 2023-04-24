Camden Haven Courier
Anzac Day message from the Member for Lyne David Gillespie

By Contributed
Updated April 24 2023 - 5:19pm, first published 5:04pm
Member for Lyne David Gillespie (right). Picture supplied
In commemorating Anzac Day on the 25th April, the anniversary of the day when Australian and New Zealand soldiers landed on the Gallipoli Peninsula in 1915, we remember their service and sacrifice in that conflict - and in subsequent theatres of war since then, in defence of the freedoms we hold so dearly today.

