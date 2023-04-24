In commemorating Anzac Day on the 25th April, the anniversary of the day when Australian and New Zealand soldiers landed on the Gallipoli Peninsula in 1915, we remember their service and sacrifice in that conflict - and in subsequent theatres of war since then, in defence of the freedoms we hold so dearly today.
One can only imagine the terror on the battlefields and the horror of what each serviceman and servicewoman witnessed in each of those conflicts.
Selfless acts in helping end and deter aggression around the world, which left unchallenged, could have changed the course of history and the very way we know Australia today.
All of us should be forever grateful for what that service and sacrifice meant to this country and we reflect upon the beautiful country and the modern society we live in today.
Anzac Day is a time for all Australians to recognise the more than 1.5 million service men and women who have served our country in all conflicts, wars and peacekeeping operations.
It's also a time to remember the more than 102,000 Australians who sacrificed their lives in our country's name.
This Anzac Day, I encourage you to attend your local commemorative service to show how grateful for, and proud we are, of the efforts of our servicemen and women who keep Australia safe and secure.
Lest We Forget.
