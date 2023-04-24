Anzac Day 2023: Remembering the fallen in the cause of the free

The Camden Haven Courier's coverage of Anzac Day 2023 begins with a photo of the dawn service at Kendall.
Taken by the Courier's Chantelle Ansell, it perfectly illustrates how Anzac Day services have become a commemoration and a show of gratitude to generations of men and women.
From the original members of the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps (ANZAC), to those men and women serving in our longest war, Afghanistan, and to those recently enlisted and on stand-by to serve their country.
We pause to thank them all.
Sue is an award-winning multi-platform journalist and academic and is responsible for ACM's North Coast titles; the Port Macquarie News, Macleay Argus, Camden Haven Courier and Mid Coast Observer.
