Camden Haven Courier
Home/News/Local News

Anzac Day 2023: Remembering the fallen in the cause of the free

Sue Stephenson
By Sue Stephenson
Updated April 25 2023 - 7:54pm, first published 7:47am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aaron Gill, Lance Gainey, Glen Webster and Taylah Gill at the dawn service in Kendall. Picture by Chantelle Ansell
Aaron Gill, Lance Gainey, Glen Webster and Taylah Gill at the dawn service in Kendall. Picture by Chantelle Ansell

The Camden Haven Courier's coverage of Anzac Day 2023 begins with a photo of the dawn service at Kendall.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sue Stephenson

Sue Stephenson

Editor, North Coast NSW

Sue is an award-winning multi-platform journalist and academic and is responsible for ACM's North Coast titles; the Port Macquarie News, Macleay Argus, Camden Haven Courier and Mid Coast Observer.

Local News

Get the latest Laurieton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.