April 26, 2023: As we come into the start of May on the Mid North Coast, we should start to see a change in this consistently challenging weather.
Past years, the weather in May is usually balmy during the day along with cooler nights, the water temperature should still be warm, and some of the best angling of the year is hopefully on offer no matter what your favourite type of fishing is.
In the rivers, quite a few mullet are now exiting various river systems up and down the coast, with these fish beginning their annual northward migration.
As is usual for this time year, bream action is fantastic with terrific numbers of fish in the Macleay and Camden Haven Rivers.
For those keen on chasing flathead, the entire Hastings and Camden Haven rivers seem to be producing decent fish. Fishos in Lake Cathie this week scored several school mulloway from the bridge and from most banks towards the entrance.
On the luderick front, a few fish have been taken from around the break walls on both cabbage and weed flies. Hopefully when the water cools a little, luderick numbers will increase.
On the beaches, tailor are now consistently the target species, with most local beaches holding great numbers of fish. Lures, pilchards and whitebait will all prove successful, as will slab baits fished on or after dark for the odd larger model.
Bream numbers have also picked up, with May renowned as the best month of the year for big bream.
For those inclined to fish the darker hours, school mulloway remain in solid numbers from most locations, with fresh garfish the go for these school sized fish. Now the mullet are migrating, look for the larger sized mulloway to shadow these travelling schools.
Off the rocks tailor have been consistent, with some solid fish up to three kilos taken from the protected corners at Crowdy earlier in the week. Bream also remain consistent and should improve considerably over the coming weeks once the bulk of the schools begin to travel the coastline.
Drummer numbers are slowly beginning to improve, with the odd solid fish being taken from Diamond Head, Point Plomer and locally around Port Macquarie.
Offshore fishing conditions haven't been favourable over the past few weeks.
Usually after a significant period of large swell when the weather does calm the fish will be on the chew especially snapper around that thirty to forty metres of water.
A reminder that the Ironman is on Sunday May 7.
Some local boat ramp closures are in place a few days before the event.
If you plan on heading out for a fish over the weekend, be sure to jump online and check out the current closures in your area.
