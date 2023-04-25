Camden Haven Courier
What's biting: tailor and school mulloway consistent on beach

By Columnist Kate Shelton
April 26 2023 - 8:00am
This week's photo is of upcoming junior champion fisho Lachlan Forbes with a cracking flathead caught in the Hastings River.
April 26, 2023: As we come into the start of May on the Mid North Coast, we should start to see a change in this consistently challenging weather.

