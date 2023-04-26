The Mid North Coast Police are currently waiting on the results of mandatory blood and urine testing after a collision in Kew crashed the front of a Maryland couple's vehicle.
Police attempted to stop a Toyota Corolla on Herons Creek Road, Kew at around 10:40am on Monday April 24.
The vehicle carried a 32 year old male driver and his 37-year-old male passenger who were both Kew residents
The driver failed to pull over and police engaged in a short police pursuit.
Once the pursuit ended the vehicle continued to travel into Heron's Creek before turning south into a northbound lane on the Pacific Highway where it collided with a Toyota Lexus.
It collided head on with a Toyota Lexus towing a caravan.
Ambulance crews attended the scene with the 61-year-old Maryland male drive of the Toyota Lexus retaining no injuries.
His 63-year-old wife received minor spinal injuries and has since been released from hospital.
The driver and passenger of the Toyota Corrolla were also attended to by ambulance crews with the driver of the vehicle receiving a broken collarbone and the passenger sustaining minor facial injuries.
The driver of the Corolla has undertaking mandatory blood and urine testing.
Police are still waiting for results with a court date is yet to be set.
