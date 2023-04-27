The Laurieton United Services Club (LUSC) Friendship Quilters have been working hard to create comfort items to help others.
On Wednesday, April 26 group members presented 14 quilts, beanies and toys to a representative from Ronald McDonald House Family Retreat.
LUSC Friendship Quilters coordinator Denise Dodds said it took about two years for the members to make the gifts.
The items took time to piece together, as they are all hand-crafted by the group's members.
Denise said there's great mateship within the group, and the more experienced quilt makers are always willing to help others who might be newer to the craft.
The members often receive letters of thanks as recognition for their donations.
Denise said it's lovely to donate their items to help others.
"It's very rewarding," she said.
The group members also create mastectomy pillows for the cancer unit at Port Macquarie Base Hospital.
There are currently about 30 members within the LUSC Friendship Quilters.
