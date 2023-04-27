Camden Haven Courier
Home/News/Local News

LUSC Friendship Quilters create cosy presents for people who need care

Liz Langdale
By Liz Langdale
April 28 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LUSC Friendship Quilters members June Wholohan, Iris Guild, Ronald McDonald House Family Retreat representative Sarah and Denise Dodds. Picture by Chantelle Ansell.
LUSC Friendship Quilters members June Wholohan, Iris Guild, Ronald McDonald House Family Retreat representative Sarah and Denise Dodds. Picture by Chantelle Ansell.

The Laurieton United Services Club (LUSC) Friendship Quilters have been working hard to create comfort items to help others.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liz Langdale

Liz Langdale

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Laurieton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.