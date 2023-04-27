What factors affect local SEO?

Optimising your site for local SEO attracts nearby customers to your online site or physical store.

Over recent years, establishing and growing an online presence has become essential for local business owners. A solid online presence allows your business to leverage the 5.16 billion internet users worldwide and build brand awareness.

To be more visible to your domestic consumers online, you must invest the necessary effort in local search engine optimisation (SEO). It's a marketing technique that allows your business to improve its visibility in local search results.

Approximately 93% of online experiences begin with a search engine, and you should harness the benefits of SEO to be sure people can find your website. With local SEO, you avoid losing your potential visitors to the competition.

It helps to understand local search marketing if you sell to consumers in a particular city. An in-depth knowledge of the ranking factors in SEO will help you craft reasonable strategies to improve your position in local searches. The following are primary factors that affect local SEO:

1. Your NAP citations and local listings

NAP stands for Name, Address, and Phone Number. NAP citations appear in local directories and social networks, making it easy for people to find and contact your business. They're instrumental, especially for service businesses, given that someone interested in the brand will call or visit the local store. Thus, NAP is a critical local search engine ranking factor.

You'd want to submit these details to local directories and include them in your social media and Google My Business profiles. Avoid having variations in your business information, as you'll confuse potential customers. Moreover, with unstable, inconsistent, or outdated data, search engines rarely give you a high local ranking.

Search engines use your NAP citations to determine your proximity to an inquiring web user. Between 2018 and 2019, "close by" or "near me" searches increased by over 900%, and they keep rising. Hence, you must ensure your location is consistent on every online platform because each time a search engine comes across them online, it becomes confident of the legitimacy of your business area.

2. Number of quality backlinks

Backlinks build authority, boost your credibility, and get you ranked highly by search engine algorithms. The quality and relevance of the backlinks matter more than the quantity, affecting your local SEO.

Of all the existing web pages, 66.31% don't have backlinks. And that's part of why they don't rank highly. It's prudent to pay attention to your backlink profile.

Backlinks are hyperlinks placed on other web pages pointing back to your website. Search engines use them as "votes" for specific pages, and more votes means you get a higher ranking. Quality links indicate your site is reputable and trustworthy. Otherwise, no one would want to link to it.

The following are some of the backlink elements that influence quality:

The link's relevance to your business carries more weight than if it serves a general audience. For instance, if you're in the home improvement industry, the linking website should also be in the same industry. A link to building services from a food website isn't considered high quality.

Links from bad neighbourhoods, which are sites that sell links, carry less value

The actual words of your anchor text

Your links should be from diverse sources, so it's not a sign of web spam

The number of inbound links

Editorial placement of links

You'd want to get backlinks from websites of local businesses to improve your SEO rank. Contact local businesses and request them to link to your website in their articles. But note that sourcing backlinks might be strenuous. If you can't handle it alone, enlist the help of link-building professionals to run the campaign for you.

3. Presence of Google business profile

Previously known as Google My Business, a Google business profile is one of the most important local SEO ranking factors. It helps you manage your presence on Google search and Google Maps. As your business gets a precise location tag, your ranking improves for local searches by customers near you.

The following are some tips for creating your GMB profile:

Consider adapting your business name to your Google business profile.

Select ten primary and secondary categories at most, and be as specific as possible.

Fill in as many relevant fields on your listing to give the user more information about your business.

Request visitors to your business premises to leave reviews, as interested consumers analyse such feedback before doing business with you.

Besides these, you can also use other features that can drive conversions, including daily posts, photos, messaging, bookings, and Questions and Answers (Q&As).

4. On-page signals

Search engines consider several on-page factors when analysing your website for local ranking. The following are some of the features search engines look for:

Use of relevant keywords: Search engines look out for the placing and appropriate use of keywords on your site. Relevant keywords are essential in local SEO since search engines aim to provide information that's helpful to the web user.

Presence of vital details: The presence of essential information like NAP on your page helps improve your page ranking in local SEO. Also, site maps, author bios, and About Us and Contact Us pages are critical ranking factors.

Mobile friendliness of your website: How accessible and fast your website is on your mobile device plays a role in your local SEO ranking and user experience.

People always look for services and products near them. Therefore, optimising your page for local search can make it easier for your customers. Most websites use blogs to fill their websites with quality content related to their business. You can write blogs focusing on events, news, or clients in your area to improve your local SEO.

5. Your presence on Google maps

The presence of your business on Google Maps influences your local SEO. When you list your business on Google Maps, you have a higher chance of new customers discovering you and getting ahead of your competitors without using money.

You can optimise your presence on Google Maps using the following tips:

Include high-quality photos and the correct contact information

Link your Google My Business account to the Google Maps business listing

Integrate Google Maps on your business website

Google Maps attracts 154.4 million monthly users, making it an essential marketing tool.

6. Behavioural signals

Only 30% of small businesses have a solid SEO Strategy. If you're part of the 70% which don't do SEO, web users will hardly discover your site and visitors that land on your site may quickly lose interest. Users' behaviour on your website sends signals to search engines, indicating whether the site is valuable.

User experience affects your ranking. You should provide your users with a smooth experience, so they spend more time on your page. The following are some behavioural signals search engines consider when ranking sites.

Click-through rate (CTR): Search engines analyse your user CTR. This is the rate at which web users click on the link to your website compared to those who had the chance. You should aim for a high CTR, which indicates people are interested and find your page helpful.

Bounce rate: This is the proportion of people who land on your home page and return to the search results immediately. People can return to the search page for many reasons, and you should figure out these reasons to lower your bounce rate.

Pages per session: These are the pages a user views on your website before leaving. When your visitors view more pages, you have a longer retention time, boosting your ranking.

Page speed: You should avoid slow-loading pages that cause users to leave your page.

Call to action (CTA): You can improve user experience using CTAs that give your visitors a sense of direction.

Responsive design: You should ensure your website fits into any device by using responsive design. Being a local business, most customers will use their mobile devices to find you. Thus, your website should fit into their design.

Making these improvements on your site gives your users a positive experience, keeping them interested in your business. In the end, your local SEO ranking increases.

7. Your online reviews and ratings

Your online reviews and ratings affect your local rankings. Google uses these to ascertain the popularity and credibility of your business. Positive feedback builds confidence and trust in your company.

When a visitor or customer feels they have an excellent experience with your product or service, they can share that on the review, and other customers can gain confidence in your business. The more positive reviews your business has, the better your ranking. You can improve your local ranking by encouraging customers to add their reviews.

8. A localised website

Your business website should indicate that it's local for your visitors and the search engine. Include identifying data like the business address, region, city, and any other on your homepage so it's easily visible. You should add content for each business location if you have more than one.

Also, you should optimise relevant location keywords or anything unique to your service area. With this localised information on your web pages, you improve your local SEO by helping the search engine understand your target audience and where they're located.

Conclusion