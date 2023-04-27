Camden Haven Courier
Ken Little's surf report: Bonny Hills beach break 'not too bad'

By Columnist Ken Little
Updated April 27 2023 - 7:16pm, first published 7:06pm
Ken Little had better luck on his latest road trip to Racecourse Beach. Picture supplied
Well, conditions will stay the same for Friday and Saturday with SE to E winds with a southerly swell, changing to NE late Saturday. They will be more favourable from Sunday with a S to SW change for next week.

Local News

