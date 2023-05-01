They have started their step up into the Zone Premier League football competition with two-straight losses, but there's no cause for concern at Camden Haven Redbacks.
While disappointed not to pick up any points from a trip to Macleay Valley and then a home clash with Port United at the weekend, club president Riley Papas remains comfortable with where they're at.
He says their slow start is not unexpected.
"There was always going to be an adjustment period for us [from the men's northern league] and obviously we'd love to have picked up some points in the first couple of games so far," he said.
"But I feel like the way we played and the football we've played has been very positive."
Papas acknowledged lapses in concentration had proven costly in a 3-2 defeat to Rangers and then a 2-0 defeat to Port United.
"Over the last few years we could have had a five or ten-minute spell where we switched off and didn't get punished," he said.
"Now this time around, when you switch off for 10 minutes, teams are good enough to punish you and that's what's killed us in the two games so far."
And while there is no need to push the panic button just yet, Papas admitted the Redbacks needed to fix their defensive lapses.
Luckily, they know what needs to happen.
"It could be a blessing in disguise to be sitting where we are at this stage [of the season], but you don't want it to drag on too long because the season gets away," he said.
"You don't ever want to come out losing because it's disappointing and a feeling we haven't had for quite some time."
But it has inspired the team to return to the training paddock in an effort to fix the problem.
"It's not going to be easy; it's going to be a very tight year all the way through," he said.
"If anything it's got us more determined and more excited than we ever have been over the last two years when we were winning everything."
The Redbacks return home this weekend when they clash with Kempsey Saints.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.