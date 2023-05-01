Some of the best vans in the country were showcased during the 2023 NSW State Van Titles and Custom Street Machine Show at North Haven.
Just over 100 vans were on display at Brigadoon Holiday Park on Sunday, April 30.
NSW State Van Titles and Custom Street Machine Show event manager Ashleigh Bennett said well over 1000 people came through to look at the vehicles on display.
"It was overwhelming to see how many people came out to see the unique range of vehicles," she said.
The event, which was the first NSW State Van Titles in 14 years, evoked nostalgia with vans on show from as early as the 1950s. Later models weren't forgotten, with vans through to 2017 taking part.
Car enthusiasts also admired utes, sedans, hot rods, coupes and rat rods showcased as part of the event.
Supporters travelled from as far north as Townsville and south to Melbourne.
There was a drive-in movie night at Brigadoon Holiday Park on Friday, April 28, with the screening of Midnite Spares, followed by a 160-car convoy cruising through the region on Saturday, April 29.
Supporters also enjoyed a '70s and '80s pub rock party.
The titles had $10,000 in prizes up for grabs.
Ritchie Brown from the Hunter took out the NSW Best Van award with a Holden HJ panel van called End of Days.
Susan and Grant Kelley from Picton claimed the Toughest Van prize with an original all models modifications drag van.
Jason Hammond picked up the People's Choice Award for his HX Sandman, and the Inner Visions Choice Award, presented by Craig Godbee, went to Susan and Grant Kelley for their EH Panel Van called Ned.
Ritchie Brown won the Alley Cat Top Custom Van Award with his Holden HJ Panel Van.
Mrs Bennett thanked Brigadoon Holiday Park and Mark Stone from Billabong Zoo for their support of the event.
IN OTHER NEWS:
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.