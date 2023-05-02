Alf Johnston and George Templeman have been honoured as Melvin Jones Fellows.
The Lions Clubs International Foundation accolade is in recognition of devotion and service to the local community.
The presentation was made at Laurieton United Services Club on Saturday, April 29.
Mr Johnston's membership of Apex and Lions spans 55 years including membership of the Lions Club of Laurieton since 1987.
Mr Templeman is a former member of the Lions Club of Laurieton and he still helps with Lions projects.
The Lions Club of Laurieton across the years has supported many groups and causes.
Mr Johnston, who is the Lions Club of Laurieton president, has held a range of board positions including secretary, treasurer and membership director.
"I have got a lot out of life and the communities I've lived in," he said.
"I like to give things back."
The Lions Club of Laurieton has been in action for many years, but with membership dwindling, the club is at risk of folding.
The club hopes to attract new members to secure its future.
If you would like to join Lions or know of someone who would like to serve in the local community, contract Anne Boyd on 0408 021 905.
