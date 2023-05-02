NSW RFS warns of grass fire danger ahead of warm and dry winter

The NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) Mid Coast District has planned a large hazard reduction program to mitigate any potential fire risk for the region.
There are a number of hazard reduction burns planned to be carried out over the cooler months, if weather permits.
Mid Coast NSW RFS acting district officer Guy Duckworth said unfortunately inclement weather and sporadic rain across the region has hindered efforts to kick off the controlled burns.
The region has been impacted by a La Nina weather event over the past three years, which sees above-average winter-spring rainfall for Australia.
Insp Duckworth said it's resulted in considerable growth of vegetation.
He said a lot more hazard reduction burns have been planned in 2023.
"Our hazard reduction program is much larger this year," he said.
"We're playing catch up."
According to the Australian Bureau of Meteorology's Climate Driver Update, there are signs El Nino may form during winter.
El Nino typically suppresses rainfall in eastern Australia during the winter and spring months.
The bureau is reporting there is approximately a 50 per cent chance of El Nino in 2023.
Insp Duckworth said their primary concern, should a El Nino occur, is that grassland areas will be impacted.
"Grass fires are easily started and move very quickly," he said.
NSW RFS Commissioner Rob Rogers said it's important landholders and residents maintain their properties throughout the year and to be vigilant when using fire on their property.
"With a warm and dry winter predicted, there is a real risk of fires occurring across the cooler months this year," he said.
"Landholders must know their obligations if conducting burns and know the costs if you do the wrong thing, but most importantly, if a fire does get out of hand, make sure you report it immediately to Triple Zero (000)."
For more information about hazard reduction burns, please call the Mid Coast office on 6588 9000 or visit the NSW RFS website.
