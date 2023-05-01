Excitement is building ahead of the return of Ironman Australia this weekend with athletes from both home and abroad making their way to the Port Macquarie-Hastings region.
More than 2700 athletes will line up on Sunday, taking on either the full-distance or half-distance races.
The 2023 event will feature new bike courses for both Ironman Australia and Ironman 70.3 Port Macquarie races.
The bike course will feature a number of changes, designed to lessen the impact the event has on the Port Macquarie-Hastings community while also increasing enjoyment for athletes.
Instead of travelling down to Dunbogan, athletes will now have a turnaround point situated at Lake Cathie Reserve.
Ironman Group managing director Geoff Meyer said the team are looking forward to welcoming athletes, their families and supporters back to the region.
"We can't wait to see thousands of athletes back on the start line this Sunday for Ironman Australia," Meyer said.
"Ironman Australia is not only an important event for our athletes but it's also incredibly important to the region. With more than 2,700 athletes racing, along with their families and friends who are travelling with them, it's set to be a great weekend for all involved."
Meyer said Ironman Australia is the longest-running event in the country and they are thrilled to be able to add to its stories history by launching the new bike course.
"The new bike course will take Ironman athletes onto roads they've never raced on before, adding a new element to this celebrated event," he said.
"A key component of the new bike course is that the only way to unlock tackling these new roads is to race the full Ironman event, with those taking on the 180km ride the only ones to head west on Hastings River Drive and into the rural section.
"We're excited to see what these new roads add to the event, and how they mix up the racing this weekend.
"This event will also be unique in the way that we will have two races, Ironman and Ironman 70.3, taking part on two separate courses at the same time, an element that sets Ironman Australia apart from any other event in the world."
Port Macquarie-Hastings councillor Nik Lipovac said he's thrilled to welcome all Ironman competitors, officials, and supporters back to our beautiful region.
"I've been closely following the event since the very first Ironman was held in our LGA in 2006," Cr Lipovac said.
"I know our community is equally excited to not only host local and international athletes but also have the eyes of the world focus on our spectacular scenery from the Hastings River to the hinterland.
"Last year I was proud and elated to witness our very own Tim Van Berkel win the men's race after narrowly missing out previously.
"We're thankful for the ongoing support from Ironman. I look forward to seeing an event as thrilling as past years, with over 2,700 amazing athletes ready to take their mark and challenge themselves physically and mentally.
"On behalf of Port Macquarie-Hastings Council I'd like to wish the best of luck to all competitors."
Athletes taking on Ironman Australia will contest a 3.8-kilometre swim, 180-kilometre ride and 42.2-kilometre run, with those racing IRONMAN 70.3 Port Macquarie will face a 1.9km swim, 90km ride and 21.1km run.
More on Ironman Australia can be found at www.ironman.com/im-australia
