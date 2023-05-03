Camden Haven Courier
Camden Haven Netball Club competes in Hastings Valley Netball Association competition

By Newsroom
May 3 2023 - 11:00am
Camden Haven Netball Club restarted their Hastings Valley Netball Association competition campaign on April 29 following two weeks off for the school holidays.

