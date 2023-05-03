Camden Haven Netball Club restarted their Hastings Valley Netball Association competition campaign on April 29 following two weeks off for the school holidays.
Club social media manager Jo Dempsey said they are "incredibly fortunate" to have a total of 11 teams competing every weekend.
"Each Saturday, our teams travel to Port Macquarie to play against other local clubs and we are proud to say that our club has a team in the Net Set Go division," she said.
"That [age group] is exclusively for seven to nine-year-old's who are new to the sport. Despite their lack of experience, these young athletes exude excitement and positivity every time they step on the court."
In addition to the club's Net Set Go team, they have teams ranging from 10-year-old's to open-age divisions.
"We are immensely grateful to have such a talented group of players in our club and we look forward to seeing them develop their skills and improve throughout the season," Dempsey said.
"Of course, we couldn't do it without the support of our coaches and umpires who put in countless hours of hard work and dedication to help nurture the talents of our young players.
"We are truly blessed to have such a wonderful group of volunteers who are willing to give their time and energy to our club."
Dempsey said as the club prepares to gear up for the winter season ahead, they are excited to see what their teams can achieve.
The competition continues this weekend.
