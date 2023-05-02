Camden Haven Courier
Home/News/Local News

'She died in vet Shali's hands': plea to protect region's koalas as food tree giveaway begins

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
May 3 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Twenty-six koalas have been killed in the Port Macquarie LGA in the past eight months. File picture by Ruby Pascoe
Twenty-six koalas have been killed in the Port Macquarie LGA in the past eight months. File picture by Ruby Pascoe

Motorists are being urged to slow down and watch out for koalas as the toll rises to 26 killed on our roads in the past eight months.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ruby Pascoe

Ruby Pascoe

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Laurieton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.