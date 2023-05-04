A Laurieton dentist says he's devastated after a fire impacted his business on Thursday, April 27.
"It's absolutely awful," Laurieton Family Dental Practice Dr Nick Stanley said.
"I've had the business for 20 years."
Fire and Rescue NSW Laurieton was called to the incident at 11.08pm, where they found the fire in the laboratory.
The alarm was raised by a security guard who smelled the smoke and called triple zero.
Fire and Rescue NSW Station 358 Laurieton commander Les King said the crew managed to contain and extinguish the fire in the laboratory. However, the property was extensively damaged by smoke.
Mr King said due to the quick response, the fire also didn't spread to neighbouring businesses.
A Fire and Rescue NSW crew from Port Macquarie also assisted.
Dr Stanley said the business has never been impacted by another incident of this nature.
During the COVID pandemic the business was still operating as it was an essential service.
"We still opened everyday and we still saw people," Dr Stanley said.
Dr Stanley thanked all of their loyal customers and said he hoped they would be back up and running by the end of May.
The building is made out of asbestos and needs to be professionally assessed prior to any works being carried out.
Dr Stanley said he was grateful for the actions of the security guard and the firefighters who brought the blaze under control.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.