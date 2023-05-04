Camden Haven Courier
Extensive damage to Laurieton Family Dental Practice after fire

Liz Langdale
By Liz Langdale
May 4 2023 - 1:00pm
The fire has caused extensive smoke damage to the Laurieton Family Dental Practice. Pictures supplied by Dr Nick Stanley.
The fire has caused extensive smoke damage to the Laurieton Family Dental Practice. Pictures supplied by Dr Nick Stanley.

A Laurieton dentist says he's devastated after a fire impacted his business on Thursday, April 27.

