Camden Haven Courier
Home/News/Local News

Bid to block Liquorland plan at Haven Plaza, Laurieton

Lisa Tisdell
By Lisa Tisdell
Updated May 9 2023 - 1:14pm, first published May 5 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laurieton resident Grant Dempsey says the town doesn't need another bottle shop. Picture by Lisa Tisdell
Laurieton resident Grant Dempsey says the town doesn't need another bottle shop. Picture by Lisa Tisdell

Hundreds of people have taken a stand against Liquorland's plans for a new bottle shop in Laurieton.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lisa Tisdell

Lisa Tisdell

Journalist

I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.

Local News

Get the latest Laurieton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.