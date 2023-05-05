Hundreds of people have taken a stand against Liquorland's plans for a new bottle shop in Laurieton.
Liquorland has signalled its intent to lodge a liquor licence application for a new store within Haven Plaza shopping centre in Laurieton.
A petition opposing the liquor licence plan collected more than 400 signatures in about 10 days.
Laurieton resident Grant Dempsey started the petition.
"We can't understand why they want to put Liquorland in the heart of town," he said.
"It will have a huge impact on the other bottle shops in the area."
Mr Dempsey said Laurieton definitely needed more shops but not another bottle shop.
There was also not enough nearby parking to meet the extra demand the store would generate, he said.
The petition asks Port Macquarie-Hastings Council to reject the application due to there being sufficient bottle shops in the area.
The council considered the petition at its April meeting.
Cr Nik Lipovac said it was important to note that Liquor and Gaming NSW, and not council, is the designated authority as to whether or not the application proceeds.
The council agreed to submit the petition to Liquor and Gaming NSW in response to notification of an application once one is lodged and referred to the council for comment.
In his opinion, Cr Lipovac said it appeared Laurieton and the Camden Haven were already sufficiently supplied with outlets.
"Liquor and Gaming consider many things before approving new outlets, and in addition to this petition, I am sure the proximity of two primary schools will be one of those factors that they consider as to whether or not the application will proceed once it is lodged," he said.
The council report said if an application is lodged, a community impact statement will be published on the Liquor and Gaming NSW electronic noticeboard.
Further submissions can then be lodged directly with Liquor and Gaming NSW.
A Coles Liquor spokesperson confirmed that Coles Liquor has expressed an intention to apply for a liquor licence for a new Liquorland store within Haven Plaza in Laurieton.
The spokesperson said the proposed Liquorland intended to complement the existing Coles supermarket.
"Coles Liquor takes the responsible service of alcohol very seriously," the spokesperson said.
"We are committed to providing safe and secure environments for our team members and the community, while minimising harm from the misuse and abuse of alcohol."
The spokesperson said they will continue to engage with key stakeholders as part the licensing process, acknowledging any final decision on any liquor licence application rests with the NSW Independent Liquor and Gaming Authority.
The proposed Liquorland outlet is earmarked for one storefront down from the Coles supermarket with proposed trading hours from 9am to 10pm Mondays to Saturdays and 10am to 8pm on Sundays.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
