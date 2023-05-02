Camden Haven Courier
Elderly woman airlifted to Port Macquarie Base Hospital following serious two-vehicle crash on Pacific Highway

Ruby Pascoe
Ruby Pascoe
Updated May 2 2023 - 5:22pm, first published 4:54pm
The southbound lanes of the Pacific Highway between Ocean Drive and Houston Mitchell Drive are closed.
A woman in her 80s has been airlifted to Port Macquarie Base Hospital following a serious two-vehicle accident on the Pacific Highway south of Port Macquarie.

