A woman in her 80s has been airlifted to Port Macquarie Base Hospital following a serious two-vehicle accident on the Pacific Highway south of Port Macquarie.
Emergency services were called to the accident at the intersection of Houston Mitchell Drive and the Pacific Highway at 4.05pm on Tuesday, May 2.
The elderly woman is suffering from chest and leg injuries, a NSW Ambulance spokesperson said.
The southbound lanes of the Pacific Highway between Ocean Drive and Houston Mitchell Drive are closed.
A northbound right turn lane is also closed.
There is also no access to Houston Mitchell Drive, according to Live Traffic NSW.
Motorists are being urged to avoid the area, exercise caution and to expect delays.
Southbound motorists are being diverted via Houston Mitchell Drive and Ocean Drive to rejoin the Pacific Highway at Kew.
This route is suitable for all vehicles excluding B-Doubles.
Police and Transport for NSW are also attending the scene.
Ongoing police investigations are expected to take some time.
More to come.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.