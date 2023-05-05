The extension of the Rural Fire Service (RFS) station at Bonny Hills is taking shape thanks to years of fundraising, donations and government support.
Bonny Hills Rural Fire Brigade's fundraising across eight to 10 years and donations contributed more than $100,000 to the building project, which has a total cost of about $525,000.
A portion of funds from the brigade's annual bucket collection on Ocean Drive between Christmas and new year went to the building fund.
The brigade also received $400,000 in state and federal funding towards the extension project. It has applied for extra government funding as well.
The extension will more than double the space in the station at Jungarra Crescent.
The project will deliver a large training room, meeting room, office, disability-friendly toilet and shower, workshop, chemical storage area and five-space off-street car park.
Bonny Hills Rural Fire Brigade captain Glenn Dunn said the existing station was very cramped for room and the extended station will improve the brigade members' general wellbeing.
He said the project will provide space for more members. It is hoped the bigger station will help to attract new recruits to the brigade.
"The community is growing very rapidly so we are trying to expand the brigade," Mr Dunn said.
It is expected the extension will be completed by the end of 2023. Andrew Knox from Lianda Constructions has taken on the role of builder.
IN OTHER NEWS:
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.