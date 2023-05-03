Camden Haven Courier
Donna Jackson set to line up at the start line for third Ironman Australia Port Macquarie race

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
May 4 2023 - 6:00am
Swimming instructor Donna Jackson will line up for her third Ironman Australia Port Macquarie race on May 7. Picture by Paul Jobber
Donna Jackson has successfully navigated her way through the gruelling 226-kilometre Ironman Australia Port Macquarie course twice before.

