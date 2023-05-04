All you need to know about Ironman Australia; road closures, course maps

Ironman Australia returns this weekend with athletes from across Australia and around the world to descend on the Port Macquarie-Hastings region.
Heading into the Sunday, May 7, event the Ironman Australia team has put together some of the interesting numbers that make up this year's event.
Scroll to the end to access course maps and other important information.
0 - Times Ironman athletes have taken to the bike course to be featured in 2023
1 - Lighthouses athletes will ride past
2 - Ironman Australia professional champions to be crowned on Sunday - one male and one female
2 - Times that athletes will cross the weir on the swim course
3.8 - Distance in kilometres of the swim element of the event
6 - Number of athletes who will celebrate their birthday on race day
18 - Age of the youngest competitor
22 - Professional triathletes set to race
42.2 - Distance in kilometres of the run element of the event
47 - Countries to be represented
70 - Length in metres of the finish line red carpet
71 - Age of the oldest male athlete
75 - Age of the oldest female athlete
150 - Traffic marshalls and traffic controllers on course
180 - Distance in kilometres of the bike element of the event
226 - Total distance in kilometres each Ironman competitor will cover
1,300 - Crowd control barriers in use on race day
1,500 - Volunteers supporting the event. Volunteers will be raising funds for their groups by taking part
2006 - Year that the event moved to Port Macquarie
2,700+ - Athletes to race in either Ironman or Ironman 70.3 races on Sunday
3,000 - Litres of Coca-Cola available for athletes along the course
4,000 - Anzac Biscuits to be consumed by athletes on Sunday
5,680 - Bananas available on course for athletes
6,000 - Cans of Red Bull available to athletes
20,000 - Bottles of water and Gatorade on bike course
21,000 - Litres of water to be provided to athletes at aid stations on course
