MacKillop College, St Josephs Regional College and Newman Senior Technical College progress to regional finals of Country Cup rugby league

May 4 2023 - 9:30am
It wasn't to be for Camden Haven High School as Port Macquarie schools dominated the local stage of the 2023 Country Cup rugby league carnival held at Wood Street.

