It wasn't to be for Camden Haven High School as Port Macquarie schools dominated the local stage of the 2023 Country Cup rugby league carnival held at Wood Street.
MacKillop College (under-13), St Josephs Regional College (under-15s) and Newman Senior Technical College (opens) advanced with all three schools finishing the day undefeated on May 3.
MacKillop defeated St Paul's Kempsey (10-4), Kempsey High School (30-4) and Regional College (10-6) while Regional accounted for Camden Haven High (16-0), Melville (30-0) and MacKillop (12-8).
Newman proved too good for Melville (19-10) and Camden Haven (16-6) in the opens.
Matches were played in 15 minute halves across the three age divisions - under-13, under-15 and opens.
NRL game development officer Max Bear said the one-day school rugby league carnival was the first of its kind to be held for the 2023 season.
"The standard is very high this year and it's good that high school rugby league is back. This is our first event for the year so it's good to have everyone back playing footy again," he said.
In the under-13 divisions, St Paul's Kempsey, Wauchope High School, Hastings Secondary College, MacKillop College, St Josephs Regional College and Kempsey High School battled it out.
In the under-15 division Camden Haven High School, Melville High School, MacKillop College and St Josephs Regional College vied for the next stage.
"The winners from each age division today move on to the regional finals day which will be held in Port Macquarie in June," Bear said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.