Good waves have been reported at Bonny Hills and North Haven.
The water temperature has dipped a little with the northerly wind, 19-20 degrees, but will kick back up to 22-23 degrees through next week. There are a lot of bait fish in the water, so dolphins are the move.
In Port Macquarie, the lifeguards have reported that the sand continues to move around, with a massive dump of sand at Middles and Flaggies.
It's good to see Flaggies starting to break again with more sand. There are also fewer exposed rocks at the front of the beach at Townies.
The swell will drop Friday and Saturday, improving through to early next week with the wind varying from SW-NW - but not too strong.
The tides will be higher in the morning and late afternoons with the best conditions on the incoming tide.
This week's feature story is about surfing injuries.
As you all know,it can happen to anyone at any time.
I have had a couple of injuries over the last few weeks.
Firstly at Racecourse, where I was getting washed up onto the rocks trying to get out.
Then just last week at Flaggies I hit my head on the bottom diving under a set as I was paddling out.
I was helped by a couple surf mates (Matt and Paul) and had a bloody head and was left a bit dazed from the head knock.
I have since been back in the surf.
Accidents do happen, so always watch out for your mates.
A lot of injuries can be avoided. I noticed Byron Bay Council is considering fining people for not wearing leg ropes.
There have been a couple of nasty injuries up there recently, with rogue boards hitting surfers. Common sense should prevail.
You should always wear a leg rope, especially in crowded surf conditions, to help keep all swimmers and surfers safe in the water.
Wasn't it great to see the Ride the Wave contest at Townies last week?
The highlight was the mini groms' boys and girls carving up the surf. We all love surfing. So surf for fun and help all fellow surfers remain safe in the water.
