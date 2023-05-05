Camden Haven Courier
Ken Little's surf report: tough way to send a safety message

By Columnist Ken Little
May 5 2023 - 1:00pm
Kenny sporting a head injury after diving under a set of waves as he was paddling out at Flaggies
Good waves have been reported at Bonny Hills and North Haven.

