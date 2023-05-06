It's full steam ahead towards the 2023 Ironman Australia Port Macquarie start line on May 7.
A sell-out Ironkids event on May 6 set the tone for an exciting race day and continued a near-perfect preparation for Ironman Oceania organisers for this year's event.
Ironman Oceania regional director Carl Smith said more than 200 kids aged between seven and 13 years of age had completed the one and a half kilometre run up Port Macquarie's iconic breakwall.
"That's one of the biggest we've had since kids events have returned post-COVID so we're extremely happy," Smith said.
"We had some lower numbers last year down at Camden Haven, but this year bringing it up to Port Macquarie we capitalised on all the travelling Ironman athletes and all their kids being in town the weekend of the race."
Smith said the Ironkids race even had a global flavour.
"It was a resounding success and we are extremely pleased with the turnout," he said.
"We had huge crowds and over 200 Ironkids from Port Macquarie, all over Australia and even some international kids who travelled with their Ironman parents."
There was also an Indigenous educational warm-up session held with Aboriginal artist Ambrose Killian who performed animal sounds on his didgeridoo prior to the race.
While Smith acknowledged the main focus of Ironkids was on participation there were also competitive streaks on display.
"It's all about participation for the kids in those seven to 13-year age brackets," he said.
"We're just trying to promote the strong message of health and well-being and getting out there having fun and giving it a go.
"That's what it's all about and the competitive streak does come out in some kids naturally, but [there were] no times or winners [announced]."
It is now all systems go for Ironman Australia Port Macquarie.
"It's set a really nice tone going into tomorrow. The weather is stunning in Port Macquarie and has been all week," Smith said.
"The forecast looks like a carbon copy tomorrow so all athletes - 2700 of them - are down at Westport Park racking their bikes and doing their final preparations for the next few hours.
"Then it'll be ready, set, go tomorrow from 6.20am for the 70.3s and 7.14am for the Ironman event."
