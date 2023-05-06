Camden Haven Courier journalist Mardi Borg picked the perfect time to visit London at the start of a European holiday with her mum, Ange Dawson.
She landed in a city buzzing with excitement ahead of the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla, and soon found herself in the crowd on a typically wet English day, watching the procession.
"It feels like all of London is out today," she reported as formalities were wrapping up.
"Locals have been very happy all day, some saying he will make a good King. Although, I haven't met one local who is happy that Camilla will be called Queen Consort.
"It's often the first thing they say when I make conversation."
Mardi said it began raining on the morning of the coronation, and hadn't stopped.
"Lots of roads are closed, so we can't get very close to the procession route. Although we did see a gold carriage."
The carriage Mardi saw, almost within arm's reach, was in fact the Australian-made Diamond Jubilee State Coach used to take the King and Queen to Westminister Abbey.
It was designed and made in Manly by craftsman Jim Frecklington and gifted to the King's mother Queen Elizabeth II in 1988, to mark Australia's Bicentennial.
There were no Royals in it though when Mardi saw it, despite the size of its escort.
Instead, the newly-crowned King and Queen had switched to the Gold State Coach for their return journey to Buckingham Palace.
Sue is an award-winning multi-platform journalist and academic and is responsible for ACM's North Coast titles; the Port Macquarie News, Macleay Argus, Camden Haven Courier and Mid Coast Observer.
