Camden Haven Courier
Home/News/Local News
Watch

Photos: Courier reporter Mardi Borg one of the crowd at the King's coronation in London

Sue Stephenson
By Sue Stephenson
Updated May 7 2023 - 4:15am, first published 4:06am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Camden Haven Courier journalist Mardi Borg picked the perfect time to visit London at the start of a European holiday with her mum, Ange Dawson.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sue Stephenson

Sue Stephenson

Editor, North Coast NSW

Sue is an award-winning multi-platform journalist and academic and is responsible for ACM's North Coast titles; the Port Macquarie News, Macleay Argus, Camden Haven Courier and Mid Coast Observer.

Local News

Get the latest Laurieton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.