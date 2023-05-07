Camden Haven Courier
Damaging wind and surf warning for Monday, May 8; boaters urged to stay off water

Sue Stephenson
By Sue Stephenson
Updated May 8 2023 - 1:38am, first published May 7 2023 - 11:56pm
Damaging winds and surf is expected off the Macquarie and Coffs coast. Picture supplied by Marine Rescue NSW
The Bureau of Meteorology and Marine Rescue NSW have issued warnings for strong winds and hazardous surf conditions on the Mid North Coast on Monday, May 8, as a low pressure system deepens.

