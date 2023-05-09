It's going to take a lot of hard work, time and money to bring the Pacific Venture back to its former glory.
However, Camden Haven residents including Carolyn Dobson, whose father and grandfather built the vessel, are determined to make it happen.
The Pacific Venture was once a key boat in the extensive Camden Haven fishing fleet during the 1960s and 1970s, and is now the last vessel that remains intact in the area.
It's been based at the Dunbogan Boatshed for years but was towed to Laurieton to kickstart repairs on Monday, May 8.
Ms Dobson said her father Ronald Dobson was very passionate about building boats and making them last.
Ronald used to ride his bike all the way from Laurieton to Forster and back for his training as a shipwright.
Ms Dobson said she's a bit of a mother hen when it comes to supervising the restoration project.
She said she wants to ensure all parts of the vessel are preserved.
"It's for the people and it's part of our history," she said.
Camden Haven Historical Society president Greg Woodward said support for the restoration project has gained an amazing response from the community.
"Coffs Harbour has the big banana, Taree has the big oyster and now we're going to have the big boat," he said.
There are plans to position the vessel in a prominent position on land in Laurieton, so people can learn about its history.
The society is organising multiple fundraisers to raise money to ensure the restoration can happen.
Mr Woodward said the project is going to happen very slowly and carefully by volunteer shipwrights.
"I expect it will take a couple of years," he said.
"We're not rushing it."
Mr Woodward said the vessel was built in 1963 and withstood the torrential flooding event of that year.
It sunk during the March 2021 flooding event, before being raised from the depths of the Camden Haven Inlet at Dunbogan by Newcastle divers on July 7, 2021.
Former owner Kim Poole, 65, the son of original boat owner Donald 'Jock' Poole, began working on the boat when he was 13-years-old.
It remained in the family's ownership for about 50 years but was sold in 2018.
Mr Poole has fond memories of being on the boat with his dad and brother Ian and fishing in it.
He is pleased an important piece of the Camden Haven's history will be preserved for generations to come.
