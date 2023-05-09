Camden Haven Courier
Community effort to restore Laurieton's Pacific Venture to its glory days

Liz Langdale
By Liz Langdale
May 9 2023 - 1:00pm
The Pacific Venture has been an integral part of Laurieton's history for 60 years (top picture supplied by Port Macquarie Museum). The vessel was towed to Laurieton for a restoration project on Monday, May 8 (bottom picture supplied by Carolyn Dobson).
It's going to take a lot of hard work, time and money to bring the Pacific Venture back to its former glory.

