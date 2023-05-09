Logans Crossing residents are looking forward to the return of a vital road connection to Kendall.
Work has started on the Logans Crossing Bridge replacement project. The bridge has been closed since the March 2021 flood.
Logans Crossing Bridge is one of 13 timber bridges across the Port Macquarie-Hastings set to be replaced with new concrete structures over the next 12 months.
More than $20 million for the 13 projects is largely funded under the state government's Fixing Country Bridges Program.
Resident Jim Shorter said the Logans Crossing Bridge closure meant less traffic on the rural road but it also created a longer drive to Kendall.
He said residents were looking forward to a new bridge.
Logans Crossing resident Ian Oxenford said the bridge closure had been extremely inconvenient.
"When it rains, Herons Creek Road is full of potholes, and in the dry times, dust," Mr Oxenford said.
He questioned the amount of time between the bridge closure and the start of the replacement project, when the funding was in place for some time.
The Fixing Country Bridges Program kicked off on Monday, May 8 with work on the Logans Crossing Bridge project.
The 13 new concrete structures under the program across the local government area will provide greater flood resilience, reduce ongoing maintenance costs and increase connectivity by allowing increased vehicle load limits.
There will be nine bridges and four culverts.
Port Macquarie-Hastings Council engaged major contractors Saunders Civilbuild, and Eire Constructions, to complete the works across two separate contract packages.
Council group manager project delivery Chris Favaloro said the council was thrilled to be able to embark on this major bridge renewal project.
"Replacing ageing timber bridges forms a significant part of our commitment to continue the delivery of key road and bridge infrastructure across the LGA," Mr Favaloro said.
The council's Fixing Country Bridges Program is funded with $21.085 million from the state government, $385,000 from the federal government's Bridges Renewal Program and $500,000 funded by the council.
Port Macquarie MP Leslie Williams said she knew that Logans Crossing residents were very pleased that work was finally underway.
"I look forward to seeing construction also commence on Joes Bridge and Cuttys Bridge at Bobs Creek," she said.
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Jenny Aitchison said overall, the new bridges will be more resilient and will cost the council less to maintain.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
