Camden Haven Courier
Home/News/Local News

Port Macquarie MP Leslie Williams appointed to shadow cabinet

By Newsroom
Updated May 9 2023 - 5:19pm, first published 5:17pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW opposition leader Mark Speakman and Shadow Minister for Women, Prevention of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault and Aboriginal Affairs Leslie Williams. Picture supplied
NSW opposition leader Mark Speakman and Shadow Minister for Women, Prevention of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault and Aboriginal Affairs Leslie Williams. Picture supplied

Port Macquarie MP Leslie Williams has been appointed as the Shadow Minister for Women, Prevention of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault and Aboriginal Affairs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Laurieton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.