Port Macquarie MP Leslie Williams appointed to shadow cabinet

Port Macquarie MP Leslie Williams has been appointed as the Shadow Minister for Women, Prevention of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault and Aboriginal Affairs.
"I am honoured to be part of the new shadow cabinet with three important portfolios that are very close to my heart," Mrs Williams said.
"For the past 12 years I have worked very closely with a range of local service providers focused on the prevention of domestic violence and in particular Liberty Domestic and Family Violence Specialist Services in Port Macquarie."
Mrs Williams has advocated and supported funding for the sector including Core and Cluster, Men's Behaviour Change Programs and a Pets and Animal Welfare Support grant.
"I know that our area, like so many others across NSW see far too many incidents of domestic violence and we must do everything we can to stamp it out," she said.
"I look forward to continuing to learn much more from our local experts and I will work tirelessly to support the work of our local service providers.
As a former Minister for Aboriginal Affairs, Mrs Williams said she is acutely aware of the challenges facing Aboriginal communities.
"I know there is so much more we can do to achieve better outcomes," she said.
"I look forward to working in partnership with community organisations and people right across our state to improve the lives of all women in NSW, through actions that achieve equality."
