Camden Haven Courier
Home/News/Local News

Port Macquarie resident Samantha Haines ready to star on Adventure All Stars

Liz Langdale
By Liz Langdale
May 13 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Port Macquarie resident Samantha Haines will star in the Adventure All Stars show - aired in 25 countries. She's hoping to raise funds for Muscular Dystrophy Australia. Picture supplied by Samantha Haines.
Port Macquarie resident Samantha Haines will star in the Adventure All Stars show - aired in 25 countries. She's hoping to raise funds for Muscular Dystrophy Australia. Picture supplied by Samantha Haines.

Samantha Haines says she's ready to face her fear of spiders on an international television show if it means she can raise funds for a charity close to her heart.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liz Langdale

Liz Langdale

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Laurieton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.