Port Macquarie Private Hospital patients are set to benefit due innovative technology being used for gynaecological procedures.
The hospital's Da Vinci robot is now being used for the speciality.
The robot arrived at Port Macquarie Private Hospital in May, 2020 and has previously been used for urology and general surgery procedures.
Port Macquarie Private Hospital obstetrician and gynaecologist Dr Masih Ashrafy performed the first gynaecological surgery using the robot.
The hysterectomy and bilateral salpingectomy was carried out with the support of Dr Dean Conrad from Ramsay's Kareena Private Hospital in Sydney.
Dr Ashrafy said the robot is designed to improve the surgical experience and recovery time for patients.
"The robot allows us to perform surgeries with minimal invasion, which can mean shorter hospital stays and a less painful recovery for patients," Dr Ashrafy said.
"Once trained, surgeons can use it for many gynaecological surgeries, offering a new option for traditional procedures.
"This is a great opportunity for patients who want to have minimally invasive gynaecological procedures close to home."
Port Macquarie Private Hospital CEO Moira Finch said she was pleased the robot could now also be used to benefit patients needing gynaecological procedures.
"Port Macquarie Private Hospital has invested in technology designed to improve patient experience and outcomes," she said.
"I'm delighted even more local community members can benefit from this state-of-the-art technology in their own region."
