Camden Haven resident Donna Jackson finishes her 'toughest Ironman yet'

By Liz Langdale
May 11 2023 - 4:00am
Lake Cathie swimming instructor Donna Jackson said a lot of the Ironman event didn't go in her favour. She still crossed the finish line with a smile. Picture supplied by Donna Jackson.
Donna Jackson says she was relieved to cross the finish line after nearly 15 hours out on the course of Ironman.

