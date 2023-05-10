Donna Jackson says she was relieved to cross the finish line after nearly 15 hours out on the course of Ironman.
The Lake Cathie swimming instructor and resident has now competed in three Ironman events but said 2023 was her toughest one yet.
Donna said a lot of the race didn't go to plan, despite training extensively over the past 12 months.
"That's Ironman," she said.
Donna said she started Sunday, May 7 feeling calm and well-rested.
"You can't get overexcited otherwise you'll wear yourself out," she said.
She had a piece of toast and a coffee at 4am before heading to the start line.
Donna was happy with the way she started the race, with a strong swim time of 01:09:33.
However, about halfway through the bike course the 55-year-old started cramping - an unpleasant sensation which she said was new to her.
At that point Donna changed her mindset from aiming to beat her last personal record, to just getting across the line.
"I just had to focus and make sure I kept going," she said.
Donna said there are many hills on the course and a lot of them are gradual ascents.
She stopped at every aid station to stock up on bananas, while also managing her fluid and electrolyte intake.
She said it was a mental battle to fight through the pain but she was determined to finish.
Donna said she was exhausted by the start of the run leg of the event.
"I knew it was going to be a long marathon," she said.
However, she didn't want to disappoint the supporters who had turned out in the cold to cheer her on, so she decided to walk and shuffle through the distance.
Donna ended up crossing the line in 14 hours and 53 minutes.
It took her about two hours longer than her previous Ironman in 2018.
She was surprised to be told she had qualified to compete in the Kona Ironman after placing fourth in her age group of 55-59.
However, she politely declined the offer.
Donna said completing the Ironman is getting harder as she ages, however she hasn't cancelled out competing in a fourth future Ironman event.
"I refuse to say never," she said.
