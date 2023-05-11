Camden Haven Courier
What's biting: a 'ripper' weekend of fishing ahead for the Camden Haven

By Columnist Kate Shelton
May 11 2023 - 1:00pm
Brice Hayward with a fantastic mulloway caught in the Hastings River.
May 11, 2023: After another period of large swell and strong south-west winds, this weekend is lining up to be a ripper, with light westerly winds forecast from Friday morning with the odd shower.

Local News

