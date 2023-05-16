A micro-abattoir construction project is nearing completion at a Comboyne farm.
The facility, when operational, will spell the end of a six-hour trip to transport pigs from Grazed & Grown Farm to the closest processing facility.
The farm will control every stage of production.
Peter Armstrong from Grazed & Grown Farm started with research about micro-abattoirs. The Armstrongs bought a pig abattoir from Dubbo, transported it to Comboyne and the project grew from there.
"I feel so strongly if I am going to raise an animal and put in all of my time, and if I know the animal from being around it, I should be the one to see it off," Mr Armstrong said.
More than 12 people pitched in during working bees to help with the micro-abattoir construction. Cafes donated food for the volunteers.
Discussions are underway with the NSW Food Authority around the micro-abattoir licensing. It is hoped to process pigs, chickens and sheep on the farm.
Mr Armstrong puts the micro-abattoir project cost at about $200,000.
"We want people to know there is someone in the area going to great expense to ethically raise and treat their animals," he said.
Mr Armstrong hopes the commitment to sustainable and ethical food production will be reflected in community support for the business.
The Armstrong family - Peter and Bec, and teenagers Miah and Skye - are the faces behind the farm.
"We believe in regenerative agriculture, which is trying to not only sustain the land the way we got it, but improve every aspect of the land while we are looking after it," Mr Armstrong said.
"We are trying to also provide food security for our local area."
The farm runs cattle, heritage breed pigs, dorper sheep, meat chickens and egg laying hens.
