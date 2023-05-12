Nurses across the Mid North Coast Local Health District (MNCLHD) are being recognised and celebrated today, May 12.
International Nurses Day is a time to reflect and appreciate the incredible work our nurses do each day in our hospitals.
In a post to the MNCLHD, local nurses have been described as "the backbone of our healthcare system, providing care and support to patients in their times of greatest need," the post reads.
NSW Nurses and Midwives' Association (NSWNMA) General Secretary, Shaye Candish, said the day was an opportunity to recognise the essential contribution of nurses.
"Nurses are vital for our healthcare system," she said.
NSWNMA Assistant General Secretary Michael Whaites, said nurses were not just leaders in healthcare, but also leaders in fighting for change.
"Our members have campaigned for evidence-based nurse-to-patient ratios for many years. They shouldered the brunt of the pandemic over three long years, and they've gone to extraordinary lengths to deliver patient-centred care, often to the detriment of their own health and wellbeing," said Mr Whaites.
The MNCLHD is thanking nurses today for their dedication and bravery, especially in the face of challenging situations.
"You truly are heroes, and we are forever grateful for all that you do."
