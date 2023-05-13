Camden Haven Courier
Sawtell Panthers defeat Laurieton Stingrays in North Coast Women's Premiership rugby league

By Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
Updated May 13 2023 - 1:53pm, first published 1:46pm
Laurieton Stingrays' undefeated start to the North Coast Women's Premiership has ended after a 26-16 defeat to Sawtell Panthers in Kendall on May 13.

