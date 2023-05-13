Laurieton Stingrays' undefeated start to the North Coast Women's Premiership has ended after a 26-16 defeat to Sawtell Panthers in Kendall on May 13.
The Panthers were pushed all the way and required winger Kyan Duncan's individual effort four minutes from full-time to ensure victory in a match where the lead changed four times.
Their five-tries-to-three win ended the Stingrays' winning streak at two and left the Panthers as the only undefeated side on top of the ladder.
Stingrays vice-captain Nakita Binge was pleased with the effort of her side who challenged an opponent that featured 11 North Coast Bulldogs representatives in the country championships last month.
"I don't think it's a disappointment and it would have been good to get the win, but it's a learning curve for us on what we need to improve on and what we need to do better for the next time," she said.
"To have a team that's half full of girls that have never played before and come up against eleven [representative players] is a very big achievement."
Defensively the Stingrays were found wanting throughout the match when the Panthers marched down field, but Binge said that would be a focus at training in coming weeks.
"Our defence [needs some work) and just needing to get up and slide [in defence] so over the next couple of weeks we'll practice our defence and a bit more ball work," she said.
"We just need to get used to how everyone plays and see where we can go from there."
With five minutes to go the Stingrays could have stolen victory but came up with a number of handling errors throughout the match.
When the game was on the line, the Panthers ability to remain composed shone through.
"It might have been 26-16, but to us it was a way of seeing what's out there and this was our third game so we're still getting used to each other," Binge said.
"They (Sawtell) are really good; their fitness showed and we'll see them next round."
Panthers captain Tina McRae admitted there would be some sore bodies next week.
"It was definitely the most physical game we've played so far," she said.
With halfback Heather Duncan directing the Panthers around the park, they took a 14-10 lead into half-time after tries to McRae, Zoe Shreiwas and Tayle Donovan.
They then finished full of running in the second half as the gutsy Stingrays faded late.
"It's like when horses run home," McRae said of her team's ability to maintain their fitness levels all game.
