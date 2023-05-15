Redbacks succumb to Saints to remain winless after four matches

Camden Haven Redbacks are still searching for their first win of the Zone Premier League season.
The Redbacks suffered a disappointing 3-1 defeat to Port Saints at Findlay Park on May 13 which extended their winless run into a fourth week.
They lost defender Ryan Marjoribanks to a straight red card early in the second half and from that point onwards found the going tough.
The football gods weren't on their side in a match where they also conceded what president Riley Papas felt was a "dubious" first-half penalty.
"I have to pick my words carefully because I don't want to get into trouble," he said.
"You'd love to have a different story on another night where you can go 11 on 11 for the full 90 and see how that pans out, but that's football.
"That's the way the cookie crumbled and there's still lots of positives to take out of it. I thought the penalty was dubious."
The Redbacks currently sit at the bottom of the ZPL ladder despite showing promising signs in each of their four matches.
Papas felt Saints were the best side his team had faced so far this season.
"They're an excellent team and I'd say they're arguably the best footballing side we've played so that's a complete credit to them on the performance they put in," he said.
"They press well and try to play through the lines which we haven't seen a great deal of this year."
Camden Haven now have the weekend off which Papas acknowledged would allow them to "refresh and refocus".
"It's set us up for a challenging second portion to the year which I believe we'll thrive in," he said.
"I know we're more than capable of sticking to and beating all the teams we've played."
