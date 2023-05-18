4 beds | 2 baths | 3 cars
With this easy-care home, you will be free to enjoy the great lifestyle that Camden Haven affords.
Just move straight in, there is no work to do.
Fully established and set among similarly-aged and standard homes, this one is better than brand new.
The open-plan living has abundant natural light and opens to an expansive outdoor entertaining space.
There are four spacious bedrooms, an ensuite and walk-in to the main bedroom, and a large main bathroom.
The home has a pleasant northern, elevated outlook from the front and is very private. The spectacularly established, one-of-a-kind backyard, is set up for minimal maintenance. With wide access at the side, there is room for a large van, boat, or motorhome.
It's just an easy stroll down to Lakewood Shopping Complex, Medical Centre, and bus stop.
"Our owners have a plan in place and are keen to negotiate," says selling agent Mark Whatson.
