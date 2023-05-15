Port Macquarie Dolphins consolidated their position on top of the under-14 girls North Eastern Junior League basketball division one ladder in Port Macquarie on May 13 and 14.
They came away from their four matches in two days with wins over Maitland Mustangs (46-19 and 43-34) and Newcastle Falcons (40-30).
A slip-up against Tamworth Thunderbolts (38-35) is their only defeat of their 12-game campaign so far.
Their division two colleagues finished the round in fourth position on the ladder after wins over Central Coast Rebels Yellow (43-42) and Maitland Mustangs (35-24) while Tamworth Thunderbolts (40-38) were too good.
The Dolphins' under-12 girls finished the weekend in equal first position with Taree Tornadoes, but second overall after wins over Tamworth Thunderbolts (50-16) and Coffs Harbour Suns (43-10).
Port Macquarie's under-14 boys had a mixed weekend and finished with two wins (84-55 over Central Coast Rebels Black and 47-41 over Tamworth Thunderbolts).
They also had two losses (52-39 to Central Coast Rebels Red and 55-47 over Central Coast Rebels Yellow) and currently sit in fourth position.
The top four qualify for the finals.
Team manager Gavin Romer said it was a "medium" weekend for their results although they did hand the Thunderbolts their first loss of the season.
"That was a pretty big win for us, but the competition is very unpredictable," he said.
"The four teams we have to play in Coffs Harbour next month are all small country town teams so at the moment we're above them on the table so we're confident we should get some wins there."
The under-12 boys finished the weekend on a high note with a 62-46 win over Tamworth Thunderbolts, but suffered three defeats to Newcastle Falcons Red (56-34), Newcastle Falcons Navy (49-42) and Central Coast Rebels (47-36).
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.