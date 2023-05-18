Working group promotes need for Kew to Kendall pathway link

A shared pathway linking Kendall and Kew would improve safety, connect the community and promote active lifestyles, a working group spokesman says.
Ian Oxenford outlined the reasoning behind the pathway push and the benefits the link would bring when he addressed Port Macquarie-Hastings Council's public forum on Monday, May 15.
A four-person working group, formed to raise awareness about the need for the Kendall-Kew shared pathway, comprises Mr Oxenford, Di Pope, Alison Haylett and Dr Simon Barnett.
They want the Kendall-Kew connection to be the next section built as part of the Schools to Schools shared pathway project.
Mr Oxenford has been in touch with the Schools to Schools committee and acknowledged the group's great work.
The middle section of the Schools to Schools shared pathway is complete.
Mr Oxenford said the Kew to Kendall section being completed next would bring the greatest community benefits.
He described Kendall, a typical north coast river and railway village, as a hub for social and sporting activities, and services.
"It is imperative that these services and organisations be safely accessed, not only by Kendall residents, but by the wider communities of Kew, Lakewood and beyond," Mr Oxenford said.
The shared pathway push comes at a time of population growth.
Mr Oxenford said a narrow road, which was unsafe for pedestrians and cyclists, provided the only access between Kendall and Kew.
Port Macquarie-Hastings Council's draft 2023-2024 operational plan contains funding to complete concept designs for the remaining sections of the Schools to Schools shared pathway.
Mr Oxenford is supportive of the draft operational plan's funding allocation.
The draft plan is on exhibition for public comment until Sunday, May 21.
The entire Schools to Schools pathway, when complete, will be 14 kilometres long and connect Kendall Public School to Laurieton Public School.
The project will link the community by providing access to residential areas, shops, schools, retirement villages, clubs and recreational areas.
IN OTHER NEWS:
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller, angler and cricket fan.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller, angler and cricket fan.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.