Working group promotes need for Kew to Kendall pathway link

By Lisa Tisdell
Updated May 18 2023 - 3:11pm, first published 3:00pm
Working group members Alison Haylett and Ian Oxenford advocate for a shared pathway between Kendall and Kew. Picture by Liz Langdale
A shared pathway linking Kendall and Kew would improve safety, connect the community and promote active lifestyles, a working group spokesman says.

