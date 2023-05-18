Camden Haven Courier
Home/News/Local News

North Haven's Woongarra Motel mural meets approval of residents

Liz Langdale
By Liz Langdale
May 19 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A shipping container at North Haven's Woongarra Motel has been transformed into a mural by artist Kyle Senese. Picture supplied by Woongarra Motel.
A shipping container at North Haven's Woongarra Motel has been transformed into a mural by artist Kyle Senese. Picture supplied by Woongarra Motel.

Majority of Camden Haven residents say they are impressed with a new mural positioned in a prominent location at North Haven.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liz Langdale

Liz Langdale

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Laurieton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.