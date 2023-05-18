Majority of Camden Haven residents say they are impressed with a new mural positioned in a prominent location at North Haven.
Woongarra Motel owner and manager Luke Midgley said the mural has been painted on a shipping container, which is located on the motel's property and being used for storage.
However, Mr Midgley said a few people commented on the shipping container's appearance and they came up with a solution to make it more visually attractive.
"Not wanting to rock the boat in the local area, we decided to enlist the services of Km8ive Arts artist Kyle Senese," he said.
Kyle worked to establish a marine themed wall on the shipping container over two days.
The Camden Haven Courier spoke to residents about the mural at Brew Haven, which is the cafe situated next to the motel.
West Haven resident Dianne, Lake Cathie resident Suzie and Bonny Hills resident Sue all approve of the mural.
"I'm very happy with it and it's very clever," Dianne said.
The women commented the marine theme fits well with the shipping container, given the ripple texture imitates water movement.
Sue said she'd like to see more murals around the area, given they have become drawcards to other locations in Australia.
However, Kendall resident Rick Moore said the mural is not a style of art which resonates with him.
His son Jacob said he approves of the mural.
