Invite to have a say on Kendall Skate Park design

Camden Haven residents are being invited to provide their input for a new skate park which is being constructed at Kendall.
Kendall Community Centre manager Alison Haylett said it's important Port Macquarie-Hastings Council receives feedback from residents.
The project will cost $600,000, with $150,000 from Port Macquarie-Hastings Council's Operational Plan (22/23) and $450,000 from the NSW State Government Stronger Country Communities Fund.
The site of the new skate park is the location of the old Kendall Tennis Courts and clubhouse.
The buildings have been demolished to make way for the development, which is scheduled to begin construction at the end of the year.
Prior to then, the tender will be awarded a company who will interact with community members about what features they would like to see included.
Alison said she's heard good reports about the Lake Cathie Skate Park and her grandson enjoys going there.
She said she believes a similar design should be applied in Kendall, given it would save money on creating a new plan.
"Get it going sooner rather than later," she said.
Kendall currently has a small skate park, however Alison said given the village's population growth with young families moving to the area, the bigger size will be able to cater for more children.
Tin Hta Nu is a volunteer with the Kendall Community Op Shop and said the skate park is something residents have requested for years.
Tin said the location for the skate park is ideal, as it's close to the tennis courts, swimming pool and centre of the village.
She said the skate park will be great for keeping children out of mischief and away from too much screen time.
Kendall resident Tristan works in the construction industry and said he hopes a small kiosk will be implemented along with the skate park.
A new skate park is a part of council's commitment to create new public open spaces that provide a variety of inclusive activities for a range of residents.
Funding dependent, the site will continue to be upgraded and desired outcomes include a new and improved playground upgrade, open grass area, amenities upgrade and car parking.
Council wants to hear from individuals and community members who will use the new skate park space at Kendall.
People can register for future design workshops via council's website.
Expressions of interest will be open until Friday, June 30.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.