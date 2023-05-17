Camden Haven Courier
Home/News/Local News

2023 Bird Rock Surf Classic to be run at Rainbow Beach

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
May 17 2023 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sea McManus in action at the last Bird Rock Surf Classic which was held in 2019. Picture by Paul Jobber
Sea McManus in action at the last Bird Rock Surf Classic which was held in 2019. Picture by Paul Jobber

A combination of COVID and weather events has seen Bird Rock Surf Classic entrants stick to the sand over the last four years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Jobber

Paul Jobber

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Laurieton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.