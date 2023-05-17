A combination of COVID and weather events has seen Bird Rock Surf Classic entrants stick to the sand over the last four years.
But this weekend the event returns for the first time since 2019 with a number of quality entrants including Matt Banting, Kayle Enfield, Jo Astorini and Wayne Morrison.
Port Macquarie Surfing Museum committee member Geoff Branch said it had been a highly-anticipated event annually.
"We haven't held an event for a couple of years and it's actually the 43rd Bird Rock because the first one was in 1980," he said.
"It's been a really difficult time for everyone and unfortunately we've got 15 more names on the memorial since we last ran in 2019."
Branch admitted it would take a while for the event to return to its glory days although organisers were pleased to be able to restart.
"Looking at the 80 names on the competitors list now... everyone knows we're back," he said.
"In the kneeboard section we've got international, national and state level riders and in the age divisions we've got riders there that have done the first Bird Rock."
The surf classic has a storied history and became a part of the local surfing calendar from 1981 when the Mark Edwards Memorial was run.
"In 1980 a young surfer from Port Macquarie tragically lost his life in a motor vehicle accident where he was living in Caloundra in Queensland," Branch said.
"His mates approached the boardriders clubs in both Port Macquarie and Caloundra and that was when the event was born."
Today, 91 surfers from the local area are on a board overlooking Town Beach.
The surfing tournament continues to celebrate the lives of all past boardriders in the Hastings region.
"Every year we gather our surfers' families and friends at the memorial and celebrate the lives of our surfers," Branch said.
This weekend the classic will be run with 12 divisions to be contested including the men's open where competitors will vie for the Mark Edwards Memorial Trophy.
Branch said that trophy is "highly sought after" as many previous winners have been local, international, national and state champions.
Other divisions include over-65 shortboard, over-55 shortboard, over-45 shortboard, female shortboard, men's longboard, female longboard, pre-80 retro single or twin-fin, historic kneeboard, kneeboard and albacore/prone
