Camden Haven students put problem-solving skills to the test in national challenge

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
Updated May 17 2023 - 11:45am, first published 11:10am
Camden Haven High School students Elwood Dollery, Lawson Cooper and Ryder Binks have been buiding a bridge to carry at least 1 kilogram as part of the Science and Engineering Challenge. Picture by Emily Walker
Camden Haven High School students are currently pitting their wits against 300 of their counterparts across the Hastings and Macleay in The University of Newcastle's Science and Engineering Challenge (SEC).

