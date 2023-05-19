Camden Haven Courier
Win and John Holmes helped build the carriages used in King Charles' coronation

Liz Langdale
By Liz Langdale
May 20 2023 - 9:00am
Camden Haven resident Win Holmes (left). Picture by Liz Langdale. The Australian State Coach presented to the Queen in 1988 (right). Picture supplied by Win Holmes.
No one was more excited to see the carriages used as part of King Charles' coronation than Camden Haven resident Win Holmes.

