No one was more excited to see the carriages used as part of King Charles' coronation than Camden Haven resident Win Holmes.
"I rang up the family and said 'it's on now! (the television)'," the 84-year-old said.
Win and her late husband John were part of the team that assisted in the building of royal carriages.
They were the owners of Holmes Decorative Plaster, which was based out of a factory in western Sydney from 1969 until 2004.
They were approached by Jim Frecklington, who built two carriages for the royal family, to assist in the decorations for the Australian State Coach.
Jim knew John's mentor Harold English, who was a talented sculptor and artist.
"John really looked up to him," Win said.
The Australian State Coach was presented to Queen Elizabeth II as an official gift from the Australian people for the Australian bicentenary in 1988.
Prince William, Princess Kate and their three children departed the coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla in the coach.
Win's husband John crafted the moulds which were situated on top of the carriage.
"He had a lump of material, usually clay, and he worked with small tools along with his hands to carve what was ordered," Win said.
He took particular care with the features on the carriage, including a crown which sits in a prominent position on the roof.
John also helped craft the moulds which were situated on the side of the Diamond Jubilee State Coach.
The Diamond Jubilee State Coach and the Gold State Coach were used to transport the king and queen consort from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey and back.
Win said her husband was a workaholic who was very passionate about his creations.
She helped to manage the factory and took care of their three children while John was working.
Sometimes he would be awake until midnight to continue working on particular projects.
Over the years, the factory was commissioned to make creations for projects including the Phantom of the Opera stage set, Queen Victoria Building in Sydney and Westfield Shopping Centre Parramatta.
The Holmes moved to the Camden Haven in 2011. John had Alzheimer's disease and passed away in 2015.
Win said she wished he was still around to share in the thrill of seeing the carriages on television.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.