Camden Haven Courier
Home/Life & Style/Celebrity

Hastings country stars Angus Gill and Jackson James are Nashville-bound

Liz Langdale
By Liz Langdale
May 22 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wauchope's Angus Gill (left) is moving to Nashville in September and Port Macquarie's Jackson James will spend three weeks there from May 24. Pictures supplied
Wauchope's Angus Gill (left) is moving to Nashville in September and Port Macquarie's Jackson James will spend three weeks there from May 24. Pictures supplied

Two of Greater Port Macquarie's country music stars are bound for Nashville, Tennessee.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liz Langdale

Liz Langdale

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Laurieton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.