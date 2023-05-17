Camden Haven Courier
Mayor and CEO's yearly report card for Port Macquarie business leaders

Lisa Tisdell
Lisa Tisdell
Updated May 17 2023 - 5:05pm, first published 4:45pm
Mayor Peta Pinson, Business Port Macquarie executive officer Katherine Harris and council's CEO Dr Clare Allen at the Business Port Macquarie event. Picture by Lisa Tisdell
The council has a "massive" operational plan, outstanding flood damage to repair and major water and sewer projects in the pipeline, business representatives heard.

